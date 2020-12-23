MAYNARD — West Central boys basketball was ready to snap a five-game losing streak to Oelwein dating back to 2016.
The Blue Devils took an 11-5 lead in the first quarter Tuesday night on their home floor in Maynard. The Huskies bounced back to get within 3 points by halftime.
Oelwein head coach Mike Mohlis said West Central head coach Darin Lockard had his team ready.
“He does a good job and his guys are all locked in believing, and they played their style of basketball,” Mohlis said. “They slowed the pace down, they packed in the 2-3.”
West Central was going to live with Oelwein rushing forced shots from the perimeter.
“We didn’t get the ball inside out for threes, we just kind of passed the ball around and shot quick shots,” Mohlis said. “That led to easy shots for them and then they went down and scored. They had all the momentum.
The Blue Devils hit the court with energy.
“There was a lot of energy out of both teams,” Lockard said. “We really focused in practice on moving the basketball, getting a lot of touches from several different guys on offense.”
Defensively, they spent much energy keeping tabs on Oelwein’s top scorer, Jacob King.
“He’s one of the best scorers in northeast Iowa — a very good basketball player,” Lockard said. “And it takes a little extra energy to recognize where somebody like that is.
It was a whole team effort, but they managed to do it without breaking out of their zone defenses. They had “prepped a little bit ob box and 1,” he said. “Never had to use it.”
King hit three 3-pointers in the first half and scored inside once to put up 11 points. His second half scoring mirrored that, with another three 3-pointers and one bucket inside. The difference was seven successful free throws.
Oelwein’s Cole Hamilton was kept relatively quiet in the first half as well, scoring only 4 points. Lockard said the Huskies big man was a major concern going in.
“I was most nervous about rebounding out of our zone against their big guy down low,” Lockard said. “He’s an aggressive rebounder. We did a good job rebounding and that’s what never got us our of either one of our zones.”
Oelwein reversed its fortunes in the second half with a spark off the bench, which also helped Hamilton who added 17 points from the lane.
“We started to control the tempo,” Mohlis said. “All of a sudden it kind of clicked. ... It was a credit to our bench.”
“Sophomore Parker Sperflage ... and a bunch of other guys, a bunch of sophomores and guys that maybe don’t see a lot of time” brought fresh energy into the game,” Mohlis said. “Then all of a sudden we started clicking in the third and fourth because we started getting that energy. We started playing a little faster. We started scoring a little bit and that kind of got us going. Our bench was fantastic tonight.’
The 65-56 win improved Oelwein’s record to 4-3. The Blue Devils fell to 1-7.
SCORING BY QUARTER
OL _ 5 _ 18 _ 19_ 23 — 65
WC _11 _ 15_ 16_14 — 56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
POINTS — Oelwein: Jacob King (29), Cole Hamnilton 21, Duncan Tripp 5, Carter Jeanes 4, Spencer Logan 3, Ethan Studebaker 3. West Central: Logan Wescott 19, Aidan Nelson 18, Creighton Houge 9, Hunter Kent-Thomas 8, Brandon Cushion 2.
Rebounds: Oelwein: stats not available. West Central: Nelson 7, Houge 4, Wescott 3, Cushion 3, Brooks Ingels 3, Kent-Thomas 1.