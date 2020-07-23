Like in school districts around the state, the Oelwein Community School Board approved it’s Return-To-School plan this week, with the caveat that its members expect revisions, according to unofficial board minutes. They also debated mandating face masks.
Board members talked about masks after Superintendent Josh Ehn gave his report on actions the district taking to prepare for the school year, according to those minutes of the Oelwein School Board’s Monday, July 20, regular meeting.
School Board Member Charlene Stocker said she appreciates all the work school staff has put into preparations.
“I was very happy to hear you purchased the masks and shields and the plastic guards for the secretaries and so on,” she said. “I don’t have the same problem with mandating masks or shields that you mentioned, because if we don’t mandate, knowing junior high students and probably some others, there will be some peer pressure. People will be teased because they wear masks or they will be scolded because they are not wearing masks. If it’s a rule that the school says then you take that burden off the students. We can mandate with exceptions.”
School Board Member Julie Williams noted that major retailers now requiring customers to wear a mask.
Director Bob Bouska, who works for East Penn, said as an employer of 250 people they don’t require masking, but have social distancing and no cases.
“I’ve got 250 employees and we don’t mandate it. We’re social distancing. We’re making sure everything is disinfected. I don’t want to jinx it, but we haven’t had anybody come down with it at all, yet.
“I’ve heard different county health people say that the mask is the worst thing you’re going to do because you’re constantly touching it, constantly adjusting it.”
Bouska added: “Just because Walmart is mandating it doesn’t mean its the right thing to do.”
Stocker said she wears a shield and cited University of Iowa doctors saying that it protects against 96% of contaminants, versus not wearing a shield protecting against no of contaminants. She also said the shield she wears is comfortable.
Ehn had reported on steps being taken by the district to prepare for the beginning of the fall semester, such as setting up hand sanitizer stations and dividers for secretaries, as well as getting masks, face shields, gloves, ionizing sanitizer sprayers and more.
Janitorial staff will be trained on how to use the sprayers, Ehn said. All staff will be trained on how to properly sanitize common areas.
A district task force on blending in-person and online learning met every week in May and June to write the return-to-learn plan, Ehn reported. He also shared a report from a study regarding the priority of returning in the fall of 2020 (especially for the K-5 group of students). He said the first day of school will likely not look the same as the end of September or the end of October – the approach will evolve and adapt for changes as they unfold, according to board minutes.
Central Office is back open for business and staff moved back in Monday, July 20, morning.
High school sports and arts
What will happen with fall sports?
“I have no idea,” Activities Director Nick Schauf told the School Board. “We’re working with the boys association, the girls union — they’re hoping to put stuff out the 27th.
He said he hoped the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union would get guidelines out by the end of this week so student athletes could prepare for what will be expected.
High School Principal Tim Hadley and Schauf are working together to develop plans for band and choir this fall, according to unofficial meeting minutes. Schauf said the National Federation of High Schools has been putting out guidelines.
“There really is a lot to digest with different fine arts,” he told the board.
One change that is for certain is performers will not be traveling to hub locations for judging to determine whether they will earn All-State honors.
“Our All-State music auditions are now going to be recorded and sent in,” he said.
The high school is getting ready for its fall musical, although how a show will be done is a topic to explore, according to Schauf.
Welding program future
According to board minutes, High School Principal Tim Hadley reported that he spoke with community members about the welding program not having an instructor for the coming school year. He has met with the CEO at Transco and is putting a program together for students to get welding certifications throughout the school year and enter summer 2021 with a welding certificate.
In other action the board:
• Accepted the resignation of Bonnie Kastli, van driver.
• Approved the hiring of Abbi Ryan as Homecoming Coordinator, at $1,040.46; Heather Brown as the girls tennis coach (pending certification from BOEE) at $2,774.56; and Dalton Lape as assistant football coach at $3,246.24
• Approved a Head Start Food Service Agreement
• Approved a LHLC Preschool Food Service Agreement
• Approved an Edgenuity $0 Alignment Contract to support online school
• Approved an Oelwein High School Bowling agreement with Viper Lanes
• Approved an updated Wellness Policy
• Approved recommending as legislative priorities for the Iowa Association of School Boards to get the state to fully fund pre-school, make timely decisions on funding and fully fund school mandates.
• Approved the staff handbook for the 2020-2021 school year. Changes included a diversity statement adding racial and transgender language, mandatory annual ladder and stair training, and the change of vacation/personal days to paid time off for employees.
• Approved the district’s Return to Learn Plan with the understanding it will be refined as the situation on the ground changes.
Ehn said the hybrid model is built at 40% face-to-face, which would require re-building to meet the 50% mandate, stressing this would be adapted to meet the requirements of the State of Iowa.
• Approved the creation of Oelwein Online School for the 2020-21 school year. Ehn said 85 students signed up and the school would require a principal, and this would be an internal candidate whose teaching schedule would be adjusted.
Edgenuity provides the “canned curriculum” and the teachers would tweak and adjust it for Oelwein.
The district received about 20 applications from other districts, but cannot accept them until the program is approved by the Iowa Department of Education, Ehn said.
Director Bouska voiced concern about the potential lack of socialization as it pertains to the real world after school, according to the minutes. Ehn expressed interest in having students interact/meet up once a week or so at first to hopefully assist in the social component.
• Approved moving the regular board meeting from Aug. 17 to Aug. 10.