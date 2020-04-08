The Oelwein School Board will meet in special session at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 9, to approve a labor contract and to update it’s COVID-19 emergency resolution.
The 2020-21 contract for Oelwein Support Staff Association employees that will be up for a vote includes a total package increase of 2.16%, according to Superintendent Josh Ehn.
Changes are proposed to the emergency resolution related to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ extending school closures to April 30.
Proposed changes to the resolution authorize the superintendent to place hourly classified employees on paid administrative leave “and to continue to pay them until the number of days expressed in the contract have been fulfilled during the period of school closures.”
New language also says the district will provide “voluntary educational enrichment opportunities during this period of school closures.”
The governor’s proclamation gave districts a choice of voluntary or required educational offerings.
An additional change involves the board encouraging the general public to not attend board meetings in person but rather access them live through the telephone or internet. This meeting will be online at https://zoom.us/j/801379332. It also allows the board to limit public comment to written form.