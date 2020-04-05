With Oelwein’s first Virtual Spirit Week is in the bag, the school district has announced a second week of social media challenge.
The list of this week‘s challenges was posted Sunday night to the Oelwein Community Schools Facebook page. To participate, families and students are encouraged to take photos of themselves completing the challenges and posting those on their social media accounts.
“Take a picture and share it on your Facebook, Twitter or Instagram page and tag it with #OelweinHuskies and #HappyHealthyAwesome,” the list of challenges says.
Today is Mismatch Monday. “Wear different socks, different shoes and mismatch as much as you can. Be creative. Have fun and share your picture.”
Next is Talented Tuesday. “Show us your skills: drawing, dancing, singing, cooking and LEGO building to name a few. Share your picture or video.”
Then comes Wacky Hair/Socks Wednesday. “Show us your wonderfully wacky hair or pair of socks.”
Throwback Thursday calls for dressing like your favorite decade. “Ideas: favorite story, movie, toy or picture from a family member’s past.”
Fun or Funny Friday asks “What do you do for fun by yourself or with your friends/family? Do you have a funny joke to share? Can you make a funny face?