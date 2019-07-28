Meals are offered through Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging. Meals are offered on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Actual cost for the meal is $8.10. People under 60 must pay the actual cost. Each meal includes milk. To make a meal reservation, call 319-283-5180 by 9:30 a.m. the day before you want to receive a meal.
Thursday, Aug. 1: BBQ Pork Rib Patty, Red Potatoes, Coleslaw, Hamburger Bun, Cranapple Crisp
Friday, Aug. 2: Almond Dijon Chicken Breast, Italian Roasted Potatoes, Creamed Peas, Peaches
Monday, Aug. 5: Baked Chicken Breast, Tarragon Cream Sauce, Baked Sweet Potato, Cabbage, Multi-Grain Bread, Fresh Fruit
Tuesday, Aug. 6: Beef Lasagna Bake, Tossed Salad, Cheesy Cauliflower, Texas Bread, Peach Cobbler
Wednesday, Aug. 7: Potato Crusted Fish, Potato Salad, Green Beans, Hot Cinnamon Applesauce
Thursday, Aug. 8: Sloppy Joe, Roasted Diced Potatoes, California Vegetable Blend, Hamburger Bun, Pineapple Tidbits
Friday, Aug. 9: Honey Mustard Chicken Salad, Carrot Raisin Salad, Wheat Bread, Fruited Gelatin
Monday, Aug. 12: Grilled Pork with Gravy, Baked Sweet Potato, Mixed Vegetables, Multi-Grain Bread, Sliced Pears
Tuesday, Aug. 13: Beef Pot Roast, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Frosted Cake
Wednesday, Aug. 14: Chicken & Dumplings, Harvard Beets, Broccoli, Baked Cookie
Thursday, Aug. 15: BBQ Chicken Breast, Macaroni & Cheese, Green Peas, Fresh Seasonal Fruit
Friday, Aug. 16: Hamburger Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Roasted Diced Red Potatoes, Baked Beans, Hamburger Bun, Applesauce
Monday, Aug. 19: Country Fried Steak with Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Capri Vegetable Blend, Sliced Pears
Tuesday, Aug. 20: Roasted Turkey Breast, Turkey Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Seasoned Green Beans, Fluffy Fruit Salad
Wednesday, Aug. 21: Breaded Pollock, Baked Potato, Coleslaw, Mixed Fruit Crisp
Thursday, Aug. 22: Taco Meat, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, Mexican Rice, Mixed Beans, Flour Tortilla, Fresh Fruit
Friday, Aug. 23: Italian Pork Loin, Cheese Shells, Cabbage, Multi-Grain Bread, Applesauce
Monday, Aug. 26: Honey Mustard Chicken, Baked Sweet Potato, Creole Green Beans, Fruited Gelatin
Tuesday, Aug. 27: Tuna Salad, Broccoli Cheese Soup, Multi-Grain Bread, Cottage Cheese, Pineapple Tidbits
Wednesday, Aug. 28: Beef Pot Roast, Brown Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Peach Pie
Thursday, Aug. 29: Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Penne, Marinara Sauce, Green Peas, Mandarin Oranges
Friday, Aug. 30: Glazed Ham, Au Gratin Potatoes, Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Dinner Roll, Strawberry Gelatin Salad