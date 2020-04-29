Band held a special place in Oelwein senior Samantha “Sam” Schulmeister’s high school career.
“Some of my best memories are of band throughout my last four years,” Schulmeister said. “The Disney World trip to Florida was a great experience, and I also have a lot of great memories from the marching band competitions.”
She plans to attend college but is undecided on her major.
Her parents are Mike and Sandy Schulmeister, and siblings are Shawn and Emma Schulmeister.
Her honors include the Whatever it Takes Award, Honor Band and letters in band and choir.
Some activities she enjoyed were golf, choir, band and Dungeons and Dragons.