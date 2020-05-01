Oelwein High School senior Jacob Beesecker intends to become a power line technician.
Among his favorite memories of high school is driving his tractor in every year for National Ag Day and creating “our own tractor-cade when we arrived at the school parking lot.”
He will be attending Northwest Iowa
Community College in Sheldon in the fall for the power line installation and maintenance program.
His high school activities included FFA, football and trapshooting.
His most valuable activity was football as it “taught me how to be a team player and what can be accomplished when you all work together.”
High school honors include being named to the Iowa High School Athletic Association Northeast Iowa Conference All-District Academic First and Second Teams and lettering two years for football.