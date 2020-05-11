Oelwein High School senior Luke Hamilton will take with him life lessons from wrestling and FFA after graduation when he aims to work for a family member at his custom concrete business in Cedar Rapids.
Some of his favorite high school memories include buying his Chevy truck, hanging out with friends and wrestling.
He also made memories attending FFA and American Legion events, making it to all four years of the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis and attending the State FFA Convention in Ames. Last summer, he attended American Legion Boys State with many of his friends.
“During Boys State I participated in the Iowa State Patrol tear gas drill and made it through without vomiting,” Hamilton said.
His most valuable activity was wrestling.
“I will remember all the fun and laughs with my teammates and coaches during practice and tournaments! I learned a lot, had fun, and cherish the memories. FFA was another valuable activity I was a part of. I appreciate what I learned from this very important club in every respect.
Remember... America needs farmers!”
His high school activities include wrestling, FFA, golf, choir and honor roll all four years.
He is the son of Lisa Hamilton and the late Jeff Hamilton, brother to Lydia and Lauren Hamilton, and grandson of Norm and MariAnn DeLong and Jeanette Hamilton.