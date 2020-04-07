Oelwein senior Jade Alber says she enjoyed watching people give compliments to others and “just being able to see people smile and be happy.”
As for favorite activities: “I truly loved playing and watching volleyball because it was my go-to place to where I was able to clear my mind. I also enjoyed being a part of BPA (Business Professionals of America) because I was able to make memories with not just my fellow classmates, but also those all around the state of Iowa. I also liked how much I learned about the business life and how one works within the business field.”
Post high-school, she says: “I have been accepted and will be attending the University of Northern Iowa in the fall of 2020 to major in business and real-estate.”
Her high school honors include the purple heart award (volleyball), varsity letters in track and volleyball, breakthrough performance award, hardest worker award (volleyball), outstanding role model (volleyball), academic achievement, determination award (volleyball), Iowa High School Music Association, junior award (FFA), Iowa FFA Degree, district career development event (FFA), Chapter FFA Degree, FFA greenhand award, subdistrict career development event (FFA), Planning and Zoning Administration (Girls State), Correctional Services Board (Girls State), National Honor Society and homecoming court.
Her activities included, volleyball, track and field, BPA, Student Council, National Honor Society, blood drive, choir (Concert Choir, Belle Voce), FFA, the musical, Show Choir, coaching AAU volleyball, managing boys basketball, Adopt a Highway cleanup (FFA), silver cord, paw painting, teaching religious education, working concessions, food truck, Relay For Life and Party in the Park.