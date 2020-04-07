Oelwein senior Elizabeth “Liz” Reinhart will fondly remember watching movies and talking to people she usually wouldn’t in the student lounge. “I made a lot of friends throughout high school including people from other schools.”
Her favorite activity is “being a track manager because all of the athletes treat the managers with respect and we all have a lot of fun jamming out in the tent during meets.”
After high school, she plans to take an emergency medical technician course this summer, go to Kirkwood for a two-year nursing program, then go to University of Iowa to obtain a Nurse Practitioner degree and licensure.
For honors, she placed fourth in fundamental word processing in Business Professionals of America.
For activities, she participated in BPA, Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA), Youth Leadership Team, football cheerleading, and managed wresting and track.