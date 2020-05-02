When Oelwein senior Jade Meyer is launching her own cosmetics line, she will harbor fond memories of civic involvement in the Oelwein community.
Her favorite memory from high school “definitely would be doing Mini Cheer Camp. Seeing all those little kids light up while learning the dance and different cheers we did always made me smile.”
Her most valuable activity was “volunteering at Grandview when I was in Alternative. We would go there once a month and play games with the residents. I learned how to play UNO in sign language!”
After high school she plans on attending college to obtain her associate’s in applied science with the aim to become the owner and chief executive officer of her own cosmetics line.
Her high school honors include earning a varsity letter for cheer her sophomore year and placing seventh out of 300 in Dairy Cow judging in FFA.
High school activities included FFA her freshman, sophomore, and junior year; the fall musical her freshman year; junior varsity basketball cheerleading her freshman year, varsity basketball cheerleading her sophomore year; volunteering for the Red Cross Blood Drive, Respecting Student Voices and Perspectives (R.S.V.P.) and Dungeons and Dragons Club.