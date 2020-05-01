Oelwein High School senior Merek Moeller plans to major ag systems technology at Iowa State University after graduation. He looks back at his time as a Husky with gratitude for “just the fact that almost everyone is nice and accepting which definitely isn’t the case at a lot of other schools.”
His favorite activity throughout high school was FFA, “because we did a number of things from going to conventions to just helping out around town. Some of my best memories include picking up rock in the test plot and going to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. My favorite memory from FFA by far is attending the State FFA Convention in Ames because I met so many new people and it’s always nice to take a walk around the best college in the world.”
His honors include National Honor Society, Northeast Iowa Conference First Team Academic All-District for basketball and the Whatever It Takes Award.
His high school activities also included choir, FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) Robotics, Silver Cord volunteering and the Iowa American Legion’s Hawkeye Boys State.
He is the son of Kris and Craig Moeller.