When senior Dylan Smith looks back on his time at Oelwein High School, the prospective diesel technologist will have fond memories of hanging out with his friends.
One memory is “when my friends and I made a makeshift sled. We then hooked it to a truck and took it for a ride in the field.”
“My favorite activity was participating in Trap because it’s something I love to do and (involves) hanging out with my friends.”
After high school he plans to attend Hawkeye Community College for diesel technology.
He participated in golf and FFA in addition to trapshooting, and he managed football.