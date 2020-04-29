When Oelwein High School senior Morgan Vawter is studying dental hygiene, she will look back fondly on memories made with friends and sportsmanship lessons learned from school.
“My favorite part of high school was making new friends throughout the years and having conversations with people in the student lounge,” Vawter said.
As for activities, her favorite was tennis: “This taught me that having fun with my teammates is more important than winning. The best part was when we would all get together at the end of a meet and just laugh and have fun conversations.”
After high school she plans to attend the Hawkeye Community College dental hygiene program.
Her honors include National Honor Society, Auxiliary Girls State, Human Services Assistant (Girls State), Homecoming Court, Runner-Up for Miss Oelwein, varsity letters in volleyball and tennis, Northeast Iowa Conference Academic All-Conference (tennis), Distinguished in Academic Achievement (volleyball), Whatever it Takes achievement in volleyball, and Dialed In award in volleyball.
Activities included managing wrestling, participating in volleyball, tennis, Belle Voce, Concert Choir, Mixed Choir, Amateur Athletic Union Volleyball America’s Team, Show Choir, the musical, blood drives, Silver Cord, Relay for Life, the food truck and concession stand work.