When Oelwein High School senior Britni Wright is pursuing a nursing career, she will carry with her fond memories of extracurriculars and interaction with community members at the nursing home.
“My favorite memory of high school was being involved in extracurricular activities while I had the chance to be,” said Wright. “It’s always important to create memories before it’s over.” During high school, she was involved in Mixed Choir, Concert Choir, Belle Voce, Solo and Ensemble, track and field, and part of basketball.
“A very valuable activity in high school was when we’d go down to the Grandview Nursing Home to play games with the elderly people,” she said. “The days I went, the energy they had was so amazing to witness firsthand. Interaction with them was a very special part of their day, as well as mine.”
“After graduation, I will be attending Hawkeye Community College to pursue my dreams in the medical field. I plan on working to get my Bachelor of Science in Nursing to eventually become a Registered Nurse in the future. While going to college, I will be looking into Certified Nursing Assistant job opportunities to further get a feel for the future career I plan on being a part of.”
“After all,” she said, “graduating high school with a 1-year-old and newborn coming the same day of graduation, it’s a good feeling to say ‘I did it’ as anything is possible if you set your mind to it.”