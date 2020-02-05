Oelwein FFA traveled to Des Moines on Tuesday, Jan. 28. They represented one out of 87 schools to attend the Annual Legislative Symposium and FFA Day at the capitol.
They displayed their leadership and FFA skills while speaking with some of our legislators, and advocating for agricultural education. They learned about the importance of young people in agriculture from Craig Hill.
Moreover, they learned the importance of being involved with agriculture throughout the country and within Iowa from Kelsey Tyrrell of the World Food Prize.
The annual Legislative Symposium is designed to build character and promote citizenship, volunteerism and patriotism. FFA students learned about the legislative process, discussed agricultural issues and advocated for Agricultural Education and FFA.
The event is made possible with support from Iowa Farm Bureau Federation through the Iowa FFA Foundation.