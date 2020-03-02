Oelwein High School Industrial Technology students toured two manufacturing-related facilities on Feb. 20.
They witnessed the complete assembly process of the 7000, 8000 and 9000 series of tractors as they toured the John Deere Tractor Cab Assembly Operations plant in Waterloo.
Student Nick Dittmer got to start up for the first time a tractor that was newly assembled and quality-control-checked. Students also saw a tractor that was tricked out by famous auto designer and builder, Chip Foose.
The Gold Key tour was made possible by an invitation from Bodensteiner Implement owners Bob and Pete Kalb and salesman Bryan Rau.
In the afternoon, they were able to see how an aluminum log is heated and forced through a die to create different shaped products at an extrusion and fabrication company in Independence, Pries Enterprises Inc.
After shaping, the extrusion is cut to rough length, stretched to make it straight and then trimmed to length, and other processes are done such as drilling and milling.
The final process is often giving the parts an anodized finish in which the parts are put in a bath treatment and 25,000 volts of electricity flow through them to leave a coating that makes it look good and preserves the material from oxidation.
During the anodizing, the metal must be cleaned and etched such as in an acid etch rinse equalization tank. Another stop was the lab that tests the chemicals for anodizing. Students got to see and touch some anodized metal pieces.
Tool and die maker at Pries and former Oelwein High School graduate Rod Benhart also explained his job to the students.