Area school administrators at Oelwein and Wapsie Valley are tentatively still planning for May 17 graduations, and Oelwein released a more specific written document on its plans Friday. Starmont is also planning graduation May 17 at 2 p.m. with a “drive up movie theater atmosphere” due to distancing restrictions. West Central is playing its cards close.
Senior Awards will be May 6 for Wapsie and May 13 for Oelwein, and both will be available online.
Due to increased community spread of the new coronavirus, 22 Iowa counties remain under tight social restrictions, including Fayette, Bremer and Black Hawk.
Testing in restricted counties continues to show positive cases. “85% of Friday’s positive cases are from the 22 counties where restrictions remain in place,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said at her Friday press conference. “Over 516 (of the) 740 new positive were from Black Hawk, Polk, Woodbury and Dallas counties.” Waterloo is among Test Iowa sites, and she acknowledged a backlog in data that she said would be caught up over the weekend.
“We have a handful of other plans, depending on what happens with proclamation or restrictions from the Governor,” Oelwein Schools Superintendent Josh Ehn said and shared plans for a commencement parade on Sunday, May 17 at 2 p.m.
Although the schedule looks the same, the social distance will be greater.
“This year it will look different as we modify to fit within COVID-19 social distancing restrictions,” he and High School Principal Travis Druvenga wrote to graduates and parents, dated Friday, May 1.
The ceremony will take place outside in front of the High School Gym Entrance along with a short parade. There will be a stage set-up near the Champ Husky Dog Statue.
“We will ask graduates and families to attend in their cars,” administrators wrote. “Parking and access to the student parking lot will be reserved for graduates and staff. We will allow only one vehicle per graduate into the lots. All others that want to attend are invited to park along the parade route to congratulate graduates as they drive by.”
According to a map included, the parade will travel from the statue toward the central office, but turning right before it to drive back between the track and Little Husky Learning Center, loop around the Middle School front lot and snake back around the Williams Center for the Arts and Wellness Center to the front of the High School.
The graduation ceremony will be streamed live on YouTube and can be listened to live on KOEL 950 AM.
What’s more:
● The Senior Awards Ceremony will be streamed live online Wednesday, May 13 at 7 p.m.
● Students can sign-up for a timeslot to return their laptop and clean out lockers May 10-15. The sign-up can be found on the district website.
● Several surveys have been emailed to seniors that need to be completed in the next week.
“We hold the right to modify plans as weather and restrictions are tightened or lifted prior to the ceremony,” Ehn said.
“It is ultimately our hope to provide a fun and inclusive way to celebrate the accomplishments of our students while also keeping everyone safe.”
“We understand our Commencement plans are far from perfect, but we really hope we can make it fun, memorable, and meaningful,” Ehn added.
The Oelwein and Wapsie Valley schools both said they have no involvement with baccalaureate, which is typically a graduation-adjacent ceremony.
Oelwein’s prom has been canceled and the schools have asked parents and the community to look at hosting.
Wapsie Valley Junior and Senior High had 63 students and parents or guardians respond to its graduation 2020 survey, Principal Samantha Thornton said as of Wednesday, and discussion on the matter continued into Friday.
Thornton shared some of her communication with families with the media on Wednesday, but hoped to know more Friday. Some of that communication was posted Friday to the junior-senior high Facebook page:
“We’re hanging onto hope that graduation can occur on May 17, but if it cannot, we will push it back two weeks,” she said. Date options at two-week intervals are the original date of May 17, or May 31, June 14 or June 28.
“After feedback from both students and parents,” the Friday post continued, “we would like to maintain as traditional of a graduation as possible, and will most likely host an outdoor ceremony with social distancing guidelines in place.”
Thornton’s email “Again, restrictions will need to get lifted for that to happen.”
So far that has not happened with the school lying north of Fairbank in Fayette County, which remains under tight restrictions due to COVID-19 spread.
Thornton echoed doubts from a reporter about holding prom under current social distancing restrictions. Replying to an inquiry: “Guessing the WV High School lies in Fayette County so probably still cannot gather,” Thornton said: “No, you are correct on the prom.”
West Central is collecting data and seeking approval from various groups but remained vague about its plans.
“We are collecting data from stakeholders and are in the process of getting approval from the school board and various state and local health organizations,” K-12 Principal Matthew Molumby said. “When we have more information, we can give more details.”
According to guidance posted to the Starmont Community Schools Facebook page, the graduation May 17 at 2 p.m. will be held on the AMPI side of the building. Practice will be Tuesday, May 12 at 6 p.m. Students will each have a parking spot reserved and will be allowed to exit the vehicle to pick up their diplomas. Families are to stay in the vehicle.