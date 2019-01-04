Follow us on Facebook
WEST UNION — A 28-year-old Elgin woman accused of killing her infant daughter has asked that she be released from jail under conditions other than a $250,000 cash bond.
A fifth zebra was fatally shot at Hevan’s Safari on Dec. 21, less than two weeks after a previous shooting incident.
Wall Street closed out a dismal, turbulent year for stocks on a bright note Monday, but still finished 2018 with the worst showing in a decade.
A middle-aged Eastern Iowa man is this flu season’s first fatality in the state.
FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — Iowa authorities are investigating after a fleeing suspect died after exchanging gunfire with deputies from the Webster County Sheriff's office.
CLINTON, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say one person was hospitalized after a fire in the basement of home in the eastern Iowa city of Clinton.
National News
Want to be more productive, successful and organized? Want less chaos in your life and more Zen? Establishing a routine after you wake up – whether it’s 5 a.m. or 5 p.m. – sets the tone for the rest of your day and can help you feel calm, in control, powerful and more productive.
Maybe you like to pop in your earbuds before going on a morning walk. Or, perhaps, you prefer to multitask while enjoying lunch and keeping busy at work. You might also like to relax and unwind on the drive home, but instead of cranking up the radio to your favorite song or jamming out to a classic oldie, you tune in to your favorite podcast. Sound strange? Not so much.
I’ve wanted to try a spin class for some time because I knew it would be a good cardio workout. So, when a CrossFit buddy asked me to join her in a class she takes at a local gym, I jumped at the chance. In a spin class, you’re given verbal cues to add or decrease resistance to your stationary bike; how fast to pedal and whether to stand, sit or sprint. Your heart will get a great workout, and your legs may feel like rubber after your first class.
Scrolling through Instagram, you might notice a few “armpit selfies.” It’s usually a wellness blogger flaunting an armpit, covered in what looks like a charcoal face mask. Not sure why we’re suddenly masking our pits? Armpit detoxification is the latest trend taking over the wellness community. It stems from the thought that traditional antiperspirants that block sweat actually clog the sweat ducts, stopping them from secreting. The purpose of armpit detoxification is to rid the body of toxins that build up over time, particularly in the sweat glands. Armpit detoxification may help reduce the amount of sweat and odor these glands produce.
Native to New Zealand, Manuka honey has recently become the love child for all things healing. Those who love it not only refer to it as the champagne of honey, but they tout it as a medicinal elixir. It has been said to ward off inflammation, bacteria, viruses and keep your gut healthy, as well as being akin to antibiotics. “Its significant antibacterial actions may be related to its low ph level and high sugar content, which is enough to hinder the growth of microbes,” says Isabelle Abrams MA, NNT, BACH expert, a private nutrition service.