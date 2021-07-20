Upon further investigation after Wednesday’s tornado, Oelwein Schools Superintendent Josh Ehn informed the School Board Monday of a one-inch gap in the cinder block structure in the north classroom in the north wing of Oelwein High School by Husky Stadium.
“This is the north classroom up in the north wing out here right by the stadium,” Ehn said, showing interior photos. “There was significant damage.
“We believe the roof structure was lifted, damaging the CMU (concrete masonry unit) wall underneath it,” Ehn said. “That’s about a one-inch gap there in that brick.
“The engineers — hired by our insurance company — will be here I believe Wednesday to do a pretty thorough investigation of what damage was fully done to the structure, is it safe to even be in, and what are the recommended repairs to get it back to being usable.”
Ehn disputed the rating given the tornado by the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisconsin, which classified it as an EF 0, estimating from damage known to them that winds were 65-85 mph.
“I’m not a scientist, I’m not a weather expert, but when I heard EF 0 and see the wind readings for EF 0, pretty incredible that something could essentially lift up a roof and destroy a brick wall underneath it,” Ehn said.
“This is obviously the biggest, probably the most costly impact that we have found so far,” Ehn continued. “A lot of it is cosmetic and can be repaired. This is — when you talk about structural damage — it just creates a different set of challenges that we have to evaluate.
“No, no leaking,” he replied to board member Bob Kalb, of this area.
The roof over the central corridor at the high school was ripped off. Tarp from the gymnasium is being used to cover the space temporarily.
“This roof structure actually is still intact,” Ehn said of the north wing. “The brick face is still intact. There is some — you can see there’s shifting, some gaps, where the roof structure moved away from the brick structure on the exterior.
“But this is the significant damage on the interior,” Ehn said.
“Looks like there’s some settlage cracking on the west wall exterior on that side — that has potentially opened up further — because it was already cracked there and caulked and filled in. That’s going to be a determination of, do you we need to recaulk it, can we re-tuckpoint them or is it structurally damaged, that at this point it has to be essentially taken down and redone.
“That structural engineer will be here Wednesday and will determine what the future of this area is,” he said. “Thank goodness for insurance.”
Once all parties agree on a scope of damage, a cost estimate will be provided.
“There’s a bit of negotiation between the insurance company and the general contractor what we feel is repairable, replaceable and what we want to do above and beyond,” Ehn said.
“Not only do we evaluate the cost. I think the bigger barrier we have is time,” Ehn said. “What’s the priority to get ready for school, ready for football season, versus what do we have time for long-term to be able to secure the materials, labor, contractor to do that type of work.”
The board approved an emergency resolution suspending competitive bidding requirements to repair damage from the July 14 tornado citing permission from the chief of the Keystone Area Education Agency.
The proclamation states in part:
“On July 19, 2021 Keystone AEA Chief, Patrick Heiderscheit, in accordance with Iowa Code, 297.8, has granted Oelwein Community School District permission to waive Iowa’s competitive bidding process.
“Be it resolved that the Oelwein School Board hereby suspends provisions of its board policies and/or whole policies, as identified by the District Superintendent or designee, if such suspension is necessary to find and seek repair to building property and structure directly damaged by the Tornado on July 14.”