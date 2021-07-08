Owing to the pandemic canceling the 2020 Iowa State Fair and Fayette County Fair Queen Contest, royalty crowned in 2020 and 2021 were welcomed to run in the 2021 Fayette County Fair Queen Contest.
So the 2021 Fayette County Fair Queen contestants are:
• 2020 Miss Arlington, Sidney Hiemes;
• 2021 Miss Clermont, Lynzee West;
• 2020 Miss Elgin, Val Boleyn;
• 2021 Miss Elgin, Kenlin Schmitt;
• 2021 Miss Hawkeye, Ashton Pfister;
• 2020 Miss Maynard, Octavia George;
• 2021 Miss Maynard, Aaliyah Gordon;
• 2021 Miss Oelwein, Abigail Patrick;
• 2021 Miss St. Lucas 2021 Harley Baumler;
• 2021 Miss Waucoma, Makaela Kime;
• 2021 Miss Westgate, Naomi Scott;
• 2020 Miss West Union, Cassandra Moss; and
• 2021 Miss West Union, Hailey Walvatne.
The coronation and pie auction will unroll Tuesday, July 20, in the bandstand on the fairgrounds in West Union, starting with the coronation at 6 p.m.
On the heels of a day competing for judges, awards announced will be: a leadership award (established in 2019), personality plus, runner-up (third), princess (second) and queen.
Candidates will auction pies they have made afterward. Each candidate can partake in fundraising efforts now underway after their meeting on Wednesday and add the funds raised beforehand to the winning bid for the dessert auction.
Spectators arriving early 4 p.m. to the bandstand will find live music by Beau Timmerman, per the schedule. A pork burger, sweet corn and watermelon feed will follow it at 4:30 p.m.
After the crowing at dusk, head to the grandstand to catch the 9:30 p.m. light parade featuring local fire departments.
It is Renee Larson’s last year coordinating the contest. 2018 Fayette County Fair Queen Megan Niewoehnner, a senior at Iowa State University who hopes to return to the area, is shadowing her to take the reins coordinating next year’s contest.
Larson and Niewoehner encouraged candidates to be involved in activities.
Their Wednesday through Saturday daily activity schedule will include:
2 p.m. Story Reading with fair queen candidates, Country School
3-5 p.m. Free face painting with queen candidates, Commercial Hall
They will work in the Dairy Snack Shack from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. On Thursday and Friday from 4-7 p.m., candidates will staff the dunk tank, which the Boy Scouts host.
Candidates will also help out Thursday with a breakfast honoring veterans, at 7:30 a.m. in the dance pavilion.
Read more about the candidates in an upcoming issue of the Daily Register.