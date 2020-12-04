Following a COVID-19 test, blood tests, and various medical images being taken, Oelwein seventh-grader Hunter James Nielsen, 13, went into his fourth heart surgery at 7:30 a.m. Friday.
“They just took him off bypass (and) will close soon,” his mom, Fodie Nielsen, said about 2:20 p.m., soon after updating the Facebook group, “Hunter Nielsen heart updates and news.”
“Dr. (Joseph A. Dearani, chair of cardiovascular surgery) called just now, Hunter’s surgery went great,” Nielsen said in a 4:53 p.m. group update. “They were able to repair his aortic valve and put a new tissue valve in the pulmonary! They are getting him settled in the ICU and we should be able to see him very soon.
We can’t wait! Thank you to all for your prayers and positive thoughts.”
Hunter was born on June 11, 2007, with a heart defect called aortic stenosis, a narrowing of the aortic valve in the heart that restricts blood flow to the body. Before turning 3, he had undergone three heart surgeries at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota: a balloon valvuloplasty at 3-days-old, a Ross procedure at 1-year, and a porcine aortic valve replacement at age 2.
Back at Mayo, Friday’s surgery served to replace two heart valves and remove scar tissue.
“(Hunter) is your typical teenager with an interest in mostly his PS4 and gaming in general,” his mom, Fodie Nielsen, told the Daily Register. “He also enjoys drawing and riding his bike. His favorite thing to do is swim at the Oelwein pool during the summer, and he missed it this year quite a bit.”
If 2020 has been a stressful year for most people, it has been more stressful for the Nielsen family.
“At this time his dad (Adam) cannot work because of the risk of Hunter getting sick with Covid-19. The whole family is quarantined for his safety,” writes Nielsen, on the fundraising website Go Fund Me. Prior, Adam had been working at Ice Manufacturing in Oelwein, she indicated.
They decided to quarantine “based on advice and our own decisions, to make sure he would be healthy before and after. Because if he tested positive they would not be able to do the surgery,” she told a reporter — and after, as she wrote online — “his recovery would be longer, dangerous, and possibly life-threatening.”
“We are scared and stressed for our son and for our other children because the expenses and bills will keep piling while we stay with him during his recovery,” she wrote. In addition to paying bills, the $2,000 requested — of which some $1,250 remained early Friday afternoon — is hoped to cover five days of hotel stay, she told a reporter.
Hunter has one sister, Chloe (16), and three brothers Tanner (12) Easton (10), and Milo (6). “They are missing him dearly,” Nielsen said. “They are staying home with a family friend to keep things uncomplicated; the visiting policy does not allow them in the hospital.”
Despite the expected stress, Nielsen indicated Hunter is in good hands.
“We are all definitely worried, but his surgeon said he has a 98-99% chance of coming through the surgery just fine. The nerves are starting to build up,” she said the day before surgery.
“Our pediatric cardiologist is Dr. (Frank Cetta, Jr.), and we like him quite a bit,” Nielsen added Friday.
Nielsen described how the kids have been adapting to quarantine.
“They have been home from school for a few weeks now and are working on online learning with a few challenges. They enjoy spending more time with our puppy Willow, we have been doing puzzles and playing board games much more than we used to. Hunter is teaching me how to play chess. His grades are good, as long as he remembers to turn in his work,” she said with a laughing emoji.
Persons wishing to follow Hunter’s progress can do so on either Go Fund Me or on the Facebook group mentioned.
In addition to using the “Donate” button on the Go Fund Me page, donations may also be directed to the family by PayPal to adamjnielsen@outlook.com or by Venmo @Fodie-Nielsen.