Due to the guidelines set by Gov. Kim Reynolds this week, modifications have been made to the Olde Tyme Christmas events. Organizers are asking for the public’s help in abiding by the new modifications to make this event possible rather than canceling the entire event. The safety of our community is most important.
The Oelwein Chamber and Area Development (OCAD) and the Oelwein Daily Register are working hard to provide a safe event for those who choose to participate. We ask that if persons participate in any of the activities, do not gather with extra friends or family. Social distancing will also be requested to keep everyone safe. You and your family can participate in some or all of the activities of your choosing without putting yourselves at risk.
Following are the activities that are still being held, 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4 in downtown Oelwein for the 18th annual Olde Tyme Christmas.
Christmas Tree Walk — Trees will be located in downtown business windows that can be viewed from a vehicle or by walking. The trees will be set up and lighted for viewing from Friday, Dec. 4 through Sunday, Dec. 13. You can view them any time that works for you. Choose your favorite and send your votes to OCAD by Facebook, email, phone or stopping into our office at 6 South Frederick by noon on Monday, Dec. 14.
A list of tree locations will be published prior to the viewing dates. Pictures of each tree will also be on Facebook, where you can choose your favorite and cast your vote. Prizes will be awarded for the top three vote-getters. Only one vote per person.
Elf on the Shelf Hunt – While on the Christmas Tree Walk, be on the lookout for the six elves hiding in the windows. Make a list of where you find them and submit it to Tindell Shoes by Monday, Dec. 14. Prizes will be provided for the children who complete the hunt.
Grinch Contest – The Grinch winner will be announced Saturday, Dec. 5, in the Oelwein Daily Register and on the two OCAD Facebook pages. Make sure you continue to cast your votes for your favorite contestant at the location of each contestant. Votes are $1 each and can also be sent to OCAD or directly to the Oelwein Kitchen Cupboard at 31 First Ave NE.
Letters to Santa – Letters can be dropped off or mailed to OCAD by Monday, Dec. 14. All letters will be forwarded to Santa at the North Pole. Make sure to include a return address for Santa to send a reply letter to the child.
Christmas Village Display – The display can be viewed at the OCAD office at 6 S. Frederick now until after the first of the year. It can easily be viewed while on the Christmas Tree Walk or from your vehicle.
Christmas Shopping – Shop local this Christmas season and support our small businesses. They need you this year more than ever before. Many will do curbside pickup, and some have online sites for you to purchase from. Watch the businesses Facebook pages and ads in the Oelwein Daily Register to see specials and products they have to offer. Stores will have mask mandates posted on their front door. While shopping, don’t forget about the great restaurants that are ready to serve you. Many are also offering curbside pick-up or delivery.
Fireworks – Fireworks will still take place on Friday, Dec. 4, but has been moved up to 7 p.m. We ask that you remain in or around your vehicle to watch the display. No congregating will be allowed. The display will be bigger and better than in previous years, so you won’t want to miss it. The fireworks will be launched from the same area as in the past and persons are asked not to park close to that site for your safety. The North parking lot behind Ace Hardware, South parking lot behind Flowers on Main, areas by Buds n’ Blossoms and Fidelity Bank would all be great locations to view the display.
12 Days of Christmas – Watch the Oelwein Daily Register and the two OCAD Facebook pages for a daily (except on Sunday’s) activity page. The pages will begin on Monday, Nov. 30, and go for 12 days until Saturday, Dec. 12. Pages can also be picked up at the Oelwein Daily Register or the OCAD Office Monday – Friday of each week of the published pages. Puzzles, activities, craft ideas and more will be provided.
Votes, messages and updates will be on Facebook pages “Oelwein Chamber and Area Development” and “Oelwein Olde Tyme Christmas.”
Like our pages to make sure you don’t miss updates and information regarding events and activities. The Oelwein Daily Register will be publishing information and updates as well. Streets will not be closed during any of the listed activities, so please be careful when in the downtown area. Updates will also be provided on KOEL radio stations.
Again, the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development and the Oelwein Daily Register are hoping that you can enjoy a part of the Christmas Magic being provided for the 18th Annual Olde Tyme Christmas. In these unusual days of the pandemic, the Christmas season and the magic we all feel during the holidays can still remain, but in a modified way.