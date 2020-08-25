Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Fairbank City Council approved hiring two more part-time police officers when it met Monday, Mark Gudenkauf and Dakota Drish.

"The idea was to have 50 hours a week coverage between three people," Mayor Mike Harter said.

Gudenkauf currently serves with the Independence Police and is a senior instructor at Hawkeye Community College where he is preparing to wind down teaching, said acting Police Chief Mike Everding.

Drish of Stanley works full-time for the Department of Natural Resources enforcement branch as a conservation officer.

Everding also works part-time. The council appointed him as acting chief last month at the recommendation of the public safety committee.

 
 
 