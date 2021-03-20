The year 2020 definitely had some challenges for the City of Oelwein, with the pandemic throughout the year, a tornado in March and torrential rains in June. While we met the challenges head on, our accomplishments in 2020 were just as substantial as our challenges.
One of the City’s biggest accomplishments in 2020 was the demolition of 44 non-inhabitable and dangerous properties in the city. While this was a huge improvement to area neighborhoods, I hope that this was the beginning of a continued cleanup of dilapidated properties in 2021 and beyond.
We also moved forward with several road projects in 2020. These included the Wings East road improvement project, the Outer Road improvement and the Q Ave improvement. In 2021, Council is working on new road projects, including improving a section of 12th Avenue Southeast by the middle school. We are also moving forward with a sewer project on the northeast side of town.
While the pandemic slowed Community Development’s rental inspections down for several months, the department was able to move forward with other aspects of code enforcement.
In addition, the department spearheaded the City’s acquisition of the Homes for Iowa home and development of one of the newest residences in town – targeted as affordable housing. While it was delayed in coming, due to the derecho, we received our first of two homes at the end of 2020 with the department working on getting the property ready for prospective buyers. Moving forward in 2021, we will be looking at acquiring our second home from Homes for Iowa to work to improve our housing stock in town. Moving forward in 2021, Community Development has restarted its rental inspections.
At City Hall, renovations started in 2020 to make the building more accessible to the public while ensuring staff distancing due to the pandemic and general safety. Moving forward in 2021, Council is expected to allocate additional funding to continued renovations over a several-year plan to update the building slowly while avoiding a large capital outlay — a long-awaited accomplishment to renovate City Hall.