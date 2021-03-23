Fayette County Fair Queen candidates are sought by June 30. In addition to town candidates having the chance to run, interested rural girls will also have the chance to run as at-large candidates. This gives those with community and fair involvement a chance to compete to be fair queen.
Each town will be able to send two candidates to the contest as well this year. Their 2020 and 2021 town winners are allowed to run for the 2021 Fayette County Fair Queen Contest, due to no contest being held in 2020.
Candidates need to be at least 16 years of age and not more than 21 years of age on Aug. 12, 2021 — day one of the Iowa State Fair.
Candidates cannot be or have ever been married or had children. Candidates also cannot have been or are currently a professional model.
Candidates need to live in Fayette County or an adjoining county, and have the majority of their activities in Fayette County, for example school, church, 4-H or FFA.
Candidates need to be active members of at least one service organization in their community such as a church group, girl scouts, 4-H, and so on. (Eligibility is not limited to 4-H or FFA membership.)
Candidates cannot have been crowned a County Fair Queen prior or competed at the State Fair Queen Contest prior.
Candidates who have run for a County Fair Queen Contest but have not been crowned queen are eligible to run again if they choose.
Candidates need to be available the day of Tuesday, July 20 from about 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the contest, crowning and pie auction. If they have conflicts that are due to fair involvement, arrangements will be made so they can still participate, but conflicts need to be made known to Renee Larson, Queen Contest coordinator, as soon as possible.
Also if crowned 2021 Fayette County Fair Queen or 2021 Fayette County Fair Princess, they would need to be available to represent Fayette County at the remainder of the 2021 Fayette County Fair from July 20-24, and the queen would need to be available to represent Fayette County at the Iowa State Fair Queen Contest, Aug. 10-14. The State Fair Contest asks that candidates be fully committed to their contest and they are not able to honor requests to miss any of the State Fair Queen Contest.
If crowned the Fayette County Fair Queen or Princess, persons will also need to be available to represent Fayette County at various events, including community parades, fair fundraisers and the first two days of the 2022 Fayette County Fair.
Fair Queen Candidates who choose to run at-large will need to pay $80 to be a part of the contest, that includes a $60 entry fee and $20 sash fee, to be worn during the contest and kept by the candidate. Sashes will say, “Fayette Co. Fair At-Large Candidate.”
Candidates are encouraged to find a sponsor in their community to cover these costs. A candidate’s family could also sponsor her.
Applications can be requested from Fayette County Fair Queen Contest Coordinator, Renee Larson, at 563-422-7671 or via email at rlarson@nfv.k12.ia.us. If interested, contact Larson right away to receive the application information, as applications along with fees, and two current wallet sized pictures need to be postmarked no later than June 30, 2021, to be eligible to compete in the 2021 Fayette County Fair Queen Contest.
If you have been crowned a town winner for example, “Miss Oelwein” for 2020 or 2021, you should receive Fayette County Fair Queen Contest information from your local town coordinator soon. If you haven’t, you can contact Larson for information as well. For town candidates, entry fees are $60 as their towns usually provide sashes. Towns may purchase sashes through the contest for an additional $20.