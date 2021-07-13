Oelwein Huskies
Aug. 27, at Charles City
Sept. 3, Vinton-Shellsburg
Sept. 10, New Hampton
Sept. 17, at Jesup
Sept. 24, Waukon
Oct. 1, Union, LaPorte City
Oct. 8, at Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque
Oct. 15, at North Fayette Valley
East Buchanan Bucs
Aug. 27, at Highland, Riverside
Sept. 3, North Linn, Troy Mills
Sept. 10, at Starmont
Sept. 17, Alburnett
Sept. 24, at Maquoketa Valley, Delhi
Oct. 1, Bellevue
Oct. 8, at Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg
Oct. 15, South Winneshiek, Calmar
Independence Mustangs
Aug. 27, Maquoketa
Sept. 3, at Clear Creek-Amana
Sept. 10, West Liberty
Sept. 17, at Vinton-Shellsburg
Sept. 24, at South Tama County, Tama
Oct. 1, Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Oct. 8, at Charles City
Oct. 15, West Delaware, Manchester
Oct. 22, at Center Point-Urbana
Jesup J-Hawks
Aug. 27, at Hudson
Sept. 3, Postville
Sept. 10, at Aplington-Parkersburg
Sept. 17, Oelwein
Sept. 24, at Union, LaPorte City
Oct. 1, at North Fayette Valley
Oct. 8, Waukon
Oct. 15, Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque
North Fayette Valley
Aug. 27, at South Winneshiek, Calmar
Sept. 3, Sumner-Fredericksburg
Sept. 10, at Postville
Sept. 17, at Waukon
Sept. 24, Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque
Oct. 1, Jesup
Oct. 8, at Union, LaPorte City
Oct. 15, Oelwein
Starmont
Aug. 27, at Sumner-Fredericksburg
Sept. 3, at Bellevue
Sept. 10, East Buchanan, Winthrop
Sept. 17, at South Winneshiek, Calmar
Sept. 24, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg
Oct. 1, North Linn, Troy Mills
Oct. 8, at Maquoketa Valley, Delhi
Oct. 15, Lisbon
Sumner- Fredericksburg Cougars
Aug. 27, Starmont
Sept. 3, at North Fayette Valley
Sept. 10, at Denver
Sept. 17, Postville
Sept. 24, at MFL MarMac
Oct. 1, at Cascade,Western Dubuque
Oct. 8, Beckman Catholic, Dyersville
Oct. 15, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo
Wapsie Valley Warriors
Aug. 27 ,at Denver
Sept. 3, at Nashua-Plainfield
Sept. 10, Grundy Center
Sept. 17, AGWSR, Ackley
Sept. 24, at Hudson
Oct. 1, South Winneshiek, Calmar
Oct. 8, at North Tama, Traer
Oct. 15, BCLUW, Conrad
West Central Blue Devils
Aug. 27, at Kee, Lansing
Sept. 3, Janesville
Sept. 10, at Riceville
Sept. 17, Clarksville
Sept. 24, Meskwaki Settlement School
Oct. 1, at Tripoli
Oct. 8, at Rockford
Oct. 15, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction