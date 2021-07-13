Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

201026_ol_spts_olfb_tripp

Oelwein’s Duncan Tripp looks for running room around the left side against the Spartans defense in Solon in their second round playoff game on Oct. 23.

 FILE PHOTO

Oelwein Huskies

Aug. 27, at Charles City

Sept. 3, Vinton-Shellsburg

Sept. 10, New Hampton

Sept. 17, at Jesup

Sept. 24, Waukon

Oct. 1, Union, LaPorte City

Oct. 8, at Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque

Oct. 15, at North Fayette Valley

East Buchanan Bucs

Aug. 27, at Highland, Riverside

Sept. 3, North Linn, Troy Mills

Sept. 10, at Starmont

Sept. 17, Alburnett

Sept. 24, at Maquoketa Valley, Delhi

Oct. 1, Bellevue

Oct. 8, at Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg

Oct. 15, South Winneshiek, Calmar

Independence Mustangs

Aug. 27, Maquoketa

Sept. 3, at Clear Creek-Amana

Sept. 10, West Liberty

Sept. 17, at Vinton-Shellsburg

Sept. 24, at South Tama County, Tama

Oct. 1, Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Oct. 8, at Charles City

Oct. 15, West Delaware, Manchester

Oct. 22, at Center Point-Urbana

Jesup J-Hawks

Aug. 27, at Hudson

Sept. 3, Postville

Sept. 10, at Aplington-Parkersburg

Sept. 17, Oelwein

Sept. 24, at Union, LaPorte City

Oct. 1, at North Fayette Valley

Oct. 8, Waukon

Oct. 15, Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque

North Fayette Valley

Aug. 27, at South Winneshiek, Calmar

Sept. 3, Sumner-Fredericksburg

Sept. 10, at Postville

Sept. 17, at Waukon

Sept. 24, Wahlert Catholic, Dubuque

Oct. 1, Jesup

Oct. 8, at Union, LaPorte City

Oct. 15, Oelwein

Starmont

Aug. 27, at Sumner-Fredericksburg

Sept. 3, at Bellevue

Sept. 10, East Buchanan, Winthrop

Sept. 17, at South Winneshiek, Calmar

Sept. 24, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg

Oct. 1, North Linn, Troy Mills

Oct. 8, at Maquoketa Valley, Delhi

Oct. 15, Lisbon

Sumner- Fredericksburg Cougars

Aug. 27, Starmont

Sept. 3, at North Fayette Valley

Sept. 10, at Denver

Sept. 17, Postville

Sept. 24, at MFL MarMac

Oct. 1, at Cascade,Western Dubuque

Oct. 8, Beckman Catholic, Dyersville

Oct. 15, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo

Wapsie Valley Warriors

Aug. 27 ,at Denver

Sept. 3, at Nashua-Plainfield

Sept. 10, Grundy Center

Sept. 17, AGWSR, Ackley

Sept. 24, at Hudson

Oct. 1, South Winneshiek, Calmar

Oct. 8, at North Tama, Traer

Oct. 15, BCLUW, Conrad

West Central Blue Devils

Aug. 27, at Kee, Lansing

Sept. 3, Janesville

Sept. 10, at Riceville

Sept. 17, Clarksville

Sept. 24, Meskwaki Settlement School

Oct. 1, at Tripoli

Oct. 8, at Rockford

Oct. 15, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction

Tags

Trending Food Videos