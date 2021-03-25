When Kmart and Shopko pulled up stakes a few years back, Oelwein Ace Hardware Paint and Rental Center stepped in to meet needs of the community.
To compensate for this void, Ace Hardware owner Joe Fink added $150,000 in additional inventory, now stocking more than 27,000 items and having access to more than 72,000 items in their Oakbrook, Illinois, warehouse.
Fink spends countless hours daily scanning the purchases, checking pricing, finding ways to improve the store layout and attempting to give the customer the most pleasureful buying experience possible. At Oelwein Ace Hardware, their No. 1 priority is customer service, and last but not least they make sure their retail pricing is competitive.
If they do not have what you're looking for in their stock and it's available in their warehouse, General Manager Leonard Kaster says they can have it quickly on their Wednesday or Friday weekly truck delivery. Furthermore, if it is an item regularly used in your business, they will gladly add your regularly needed items to their in-store inventory for your convenience.
The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the store's responsibility to their customers and being considered "essential" creates the necessity to offer customers the security they desire, while still offering a pleasureful shopping experience.
Store manager Tina Ledesma believes Oelwein Ace Hardware's constant customer service shines with their many years of product knowledge, friendly advice and carryout service. She adds that the store also offers curbside delivery, as well as home delivery to Ace Reward customers.
Oelwein Ace Hardware offers many services to the community and as office manager Kevin Cook points out, they are constantly raising the bar in all aspects of their business. He is always looking for ways to improve customer satisfaction through efficient displays and organization of the vast amount of products they offer. Cook and Kaster have been constantly expanding their grill, smoker and griddle lineup. They have more than 20 Weber, Traeger and Blackstone units on display assembled and ready to go. They even offer free assembly and delivery on select units. With more than 100 spices and sauces, a huge variety of pellets and every grilling accessory you can imagine, you will definitely be set for summer fun!
Fink feels Oelwein Ace Hardware's rental service is extensive and meets their customers' demands; offering everything from carpet shampoo units to a log splitter and a trencher. In addition, Kaster feels the diversified services offered by Oelwein Ace are an excellent benefit to the community. They also offer:
• pipe cutting and threading,
• key cutting and lock re-keying
• computer paint matching,
• new and exchange 20-lb. propane tank service,
• glass/plexiglass cutting,
• window repair: aluminum and wood frames including custom built aluminum frames,
• chainsaw chain sharpening and raker grinding,
• scissor sharpening,
• knife sharpening,
• mower blade sharpening,
• pick-up and delivery,
• yes, and even Kaster's specialty — lamp repair.
Fink feels his employees are second to none. The business currently has a staff of 11 store associates, which have a very diversified background, offering not only knowledge of where the product is, but can offer a great deal of advice in the care, operation and use of whatever item you're interested in. If you have questions concerning electrical, plumbing, hardware, etc., they have a knowledgeable store associate that can help.
Fink is honored by have his previous manager Becky Reese's huge commitment to the store for 25 years. Her service and dedication was greatly appreciated by all.
Fink would like you to stop in and meet the experienced staff with a combined 88 years working in the hardware industry: Fink (40 years), Ledesma (11 years), Kaster (4 years), Cook (5 years), Diane Staack (11 years), Patty Smith (6 years), Gabe Garcia (4 years), Robin Postel (3 years), Michael Kane (2 years), Charles Balzer (1 year) and Dan McDonough (part-time, 1 year).
On April 1, 1986, Joe Fink opened the doors to the old Snider Drug Store at 30 N. Frederick Ave. creating the Hardware Hank store. Quickly outgrowing that location, he and his father, Les Fink, purchased the Ben Franklin store at 20 N. Frederick and the adjoining Woolworth store at 22 N. Frederick, which tripled their original space. After extensive remodeling from the ground up, it is now the current location of the Oelwein Ace Hardware Paint and Rental Center.
Joe Fink is greatly humbled with the store's performance. In 2012, the store started to take off with consistently strong growth. By continuing to add new inventory and upgrading their rental equipment, the store displays and a strong commitment to customer service, it has resulted in record sales growth every year since!