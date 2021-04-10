Change is constant. Those words have never rang truer than over the past year. As we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, we have had to change the way we work, send our kids to school, and how we interact with the people around us. However, at East Penn, not everything has changed. The steadfast dedication and teamwork of the people of East Penn Oelwein has stayed the same, and for that we are so grateful.
Because of their hard work and commitment, we have been able to work together to continue to manufacture our essential products that keep our nation up and running during the pandemic. The energy storage solutions we produce are being used in critical infrastructures vital to connecting, protecting, transporting and powering life during the fight against COVID-19. Hospitals, data centers, and vaccine distribution all require the products East Penn manufactures.
To keep employees, their families, and our communities safe, our Oelwein facility instituted safety precautions including social distancing implementation through staggered shifts and break times to avoid lines. We have temperature screenings at each workstation to proactively prevent exposures. Cleaning measures were increased especially in areas of common use. The facility also continually communicates our best practices for employee safety and special precautions and procedures through posters and electronic messaging.
We are so proud of the way our Oelwein team and overall East Penn family has pulled together during these challenging times. But challenges are nothing new to East Penn. Things weren’t easy 75 years ago when DeLight Breidegam Jr. started a battery business with his father, DeLight Sr., in a small, one-room creamery in the village of Bowers, PA. But they persevered. Since then, East Penn has steadily grown into one of the world’s leading battery manufacturers with over ten thousand employees, including the 350 team members in Oelwein.
People are the heart of East Penn, and as we continue to grow, Oelwein will remain a key part of that heartbeat. The company places the highest value on employees and is committed to fostering an atmosphere that honors the contributions of everyone.
Persons interested in learning more about employment at East Penn Oelwein can visit https://www.dekacareers.com.