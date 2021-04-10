A high school district bowling meet. An after-school program. Another youth program. The return of weekly leagues.
Slowly, Viper Lanes is building itself back up.
Oelwein’s bowling alley and accompanying restaurant, PJ’s Bar and Grill, has taken steps to recoup a small modicum of what it lost as the coronavirus pandemic nears its first-year anniversary.
Everything stopped for Viper Lanes owner Dean Hendricks when COVID-19 first hit. Most of the leagues were heading into the final stretch of their seasons, and “that really hurt” to have to just chop everything at the hilt.
“It was a roller-coaster for a long time,” he said. “Lately, we’re slowly trending upwards.
“But I think we’ve been fairly fortunate because of the leagues coming back.”
There was another league stoppage in December, but it lasted just a couple of weeks. The leagues have been the lifeblood so far, with the restaurant providing another fund. Hendricks found that attendance for leagues increased on a per-person basis.
“We actually gained people in almost every league,” he said. “It’s a good sign people are ready to do things.”
PJ’s Bar and Grill saw near-immediate results. PJ's opens in the evenings only, at 5 p.m. daily. On winter Sundays, they offer carryout only, until 8 p.m. They are open six days for dine-in: Monday through Wednesday, for over three hours, until 8:15 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, for four hours, until 9 p.m. The menu and specials are updated on the Viper Lanes Facebook page.
While youth programs and special days are beginning to pop back on the calendar, open bowling has yet to pick back up.
Hendricks believes festive occasions, such as birthday or holiday parties, will start to pick back up as well.
“We missed out on a lot of things like that,” he added.
The Class 1A District 1 tournament, the high school season, youth clinics, a two-weekend nine-pin tournament — they all add up. It’s just a slow process.
“It helps with the business, but there’s not a huge, huge interest right now,” Hendricks said. “It’s still the pandemic being around.
“It does help overall, just slowly. Everything helps.”