An Oelwein Schools effort to hand out backpacks of school supplies to any area family needing one on Monday was completed quickly.
"We passed out 275 backpacks in 65 minutes," Oelwein Community Schools posted to Facebook. "Thank you to all of the donors and volunteers that made this happen."
The school district set up the operation at Wings Park Elementary and used the drive-by approach popularized with Grab 'n' Go meals over the summer, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Christ United Presbyterian Church members collected funds for the project along with support from other local organizations and individuals.