FAYETTE — After taping their rockets together and attaching them to a PVC pipe launcher, youth in Fayette County Extension’s Astro Camp ran and jumped onto the launcher’s 20-ounce pop bottle.
Initially, the rockets didn’t take off.
Ten 4th to 6th-graders were participating in the camp at the Fayette County Extension office in Fayette. They and 31 other county Extension offices hosted the space-themed day camps June 14-18.
Participant Isaac Brincks of Clermont discovered the problem with Fayette County’s rockets. The paper cap or nose — called the “payload” — had blown off the tube portion — or “structure” — of his rocket.
This led program assistant Natalie Dinius to reread the directions and instruct students to tape all the way around the nose to seal it.
The next hops on the bottles sent the rockets flying.
Participants also developed mission patches, habitat structures, designed helmets to keep an egg safe during a launch and made sun paper.
These events were intended to inspire future astronauts and engineers to learn about space with hands-on activities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, known as STEM.
Astro Camp is made possible through Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Iowa 4-H Youth Development and statewide STEM partners, including NASA Iowa Space Grant Consortium, Governor’s STEM Advisory Council, Science Center of Iowa, University of Northern Iowa, Putnam Museum and Science Center and Iowa PBS.