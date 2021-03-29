The OCAD 14th annual Great Easter Basket Hunt is in the books and Executive Director Deb Howard says it was a successful event this past Saturday. This marks OCAD’s first public event of 2021 and Howard was glad to see so many businesses participate.
“Our numbers were down a little bit, but I think some folks are still kind of leery regarding COVID-19. But the Easter Bunny was able to make an appearance, the kids had fun and there were a lot of really great baskets this year,” she said.
There were 335 kids participating in the preregistered event. Those who had registered showed up Saturday at the Community Plaza where they drew their basket number from a container for either girl or boy. Each parent/child combination was also given a map of the businesses that were participating with baskets.
“We had to limited the number of persons in the building at one time, and people were really good about it and following the mask-up and social distancing instructions,” Howard said.
She said none of it would have been possible without the support of great volunteers that helped. “We just can’t do these events without them,” she said.
The next event will be OCAD’s Recipe Collection: Treats, Streets & Avenues 2021 Spring Edition, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17. If you love collecting and trying out new recipes, this event is geared for you. Persons will begin the recipe collection at the OCAD office, 6 S. Frederick, where they will receive a cover, book ring and list of participating businesses.
Several businesses with samples (available while quantities last,) will be located at the OCAD office. Participating business may also be having specials in-store that day. Travel through the stores and gather all the recipes to create your own collection.
The event is sponsored by OCAD and participating Oelwein businesses.