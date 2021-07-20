The Oelwein School District was notified Monday it was approved for federal COVID-relief funds amounting to a $350,000 budget to replace the wood playground in back of Little Husky Learning Center.
After the last board meeting, Ehn applied through the Department of Education to use Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III funds for this playground.
“I got word just today (Monday), that we have been approved to spend $350,000 on a playground upgrade,” he said.
Ehn did not ask the board to approve the playground bid from AB Creative although he shared it. The quote shared with the board $199,000 for the playground and surfacing all-in, is likely expired, as the quote says pricing is good only 45 days from the May 28 proposal.
But that’s OK.
There will be more bidding to seek with the Department of Education funds, in order to ensure the playground is handicap-accessible.
“Because I’ve got the DE’s approval, we need to make sure we can review that we have handicap-accessibility the way we want it with the equipment we’ve asked for,” Ehn said.
Additional work remains to budget: bids for removal of the current wood playground, potentially salvaging some of it and groundwork, such as leveling, curb and concrete.
“I’ve also been offered,” Ehn said; “there is a community partner that could potentially put $150,000 toward this playground to make it handicap accessible and more all-inclusive.”
He asked the board to approve the budget of $350,000, which it did.
“With a maximum budget of $350,000, we have another opportunity for the board to actually review those contracts and approve them,” he said.
The playground is considered a liability by the district’s insurer, Vogel Insurance/EMC, Ehn said at the June 21 board meeting, citing slivers and fall-related injuries.
“I included the EMC report we got right — the year before COVID — so it was last (fiscal/school) year early in the fall,” Ehn said at the June 21 meeting. “The surfacing is a concern, the swings are a concern for them. We have to have a plan to mitigate. It was satisfactory, my plan I did submit back to them that we were evaluating replacement of the entire system.”