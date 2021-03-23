Buchanan, Clayton and Fayette county 4-H program volunteers and Iowa State University Extension staff are making plans for upcoming summer programs, and details for 4-H shows and judging have not yet been finalized, says Angie Sperfslage, youth program specialist for ISU Extension.
"Current programs being offered are designed to meet and follow the Iowa 4-H Addendum to Guidance and Expectations for In-Person Education and Business, found on the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Open for Iowa webpage, https://www.extension.iastate.edu/vp/open-iowa," Sperfslage said.
The ISU Extension and Outreach face covering mandate has been extended through May 8.
Other rules apply at weigh-ins. Handles and other surfaces in contact with people are to be sanitized between each animal weighed. For paper forms, a “one-time use” for pens should be practiced. Families are to stay in vehicles at all times until it’s time to take animals off trailers to weigh in. Scheduling should be used to avoid exceeding attendance limits.
For additional event guidance, follow the above link.