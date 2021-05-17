40 graduate from Wapsie Valley High School

FAIRBANK — Responding to metaphorical stumbles with resilience stood out as a message during the Wapsie Valley Class of 2021 Commencement exercises, held Sunday on the football field. Themes of gratitude for, and service to community also emerged, as did some levity.
“These 40 students before you have been a pure joy to get to know during my past two years here at Wapsie Valley,” Superintendent Dave Larson began. He congratulated their families and friends for raising “outstanding, awesome young adults.”
“I have seen their superb work ethic, commitment to excellence,” he continued. “(They are) leaders by example, and most importantly, good citizens.”
Larson offered seniors some advice for future challenges.
“Don’t ever have the mind game with yourself of saying ‘what if,’” he said. “Follow your gut and open yourself up to the many challenges and possibilities you will be presented with in life.
I truly believe there’s nothing that you’ve done that can be determined as a failure. Even if you don’t get the results you wanted, you have learned something through any experience that you share. To quote Paolo Coelho, ‘The one who fails (falls) and gets up is stronger than the one who never tried. Do not fear failure, but rather, fear not trying.’”
The choir opened singing “Homeward Bound,” by Marta Keen.
The six co-valedictorians congratulated the class for its achievements through teamwork and thanked their supporters. They all had grade point averages of 4.0 and arranged their speaking order mostly by credit hours.
Dallas Wittenburg spoke first as he had the most credit hours at 54.5.
Wittenburg reminded the class of its team accomplishments, as did others such as Ethan Oltrogge (54 hours) and Brody Stark (51 hours).
“We have done very well in local and state competitions in many activities, such as sports, FFA, speech, choir, robotics, and much more including winning the state championship in basketball,” Wittenburg said. “We’ve also had not-so-great times, such as with mold in the schools, no air conditioning on hot summer days, or missing (a quarter) of our junior year due to school shutting down.
“As I look back at both these and other events throughout high school, I notice they have brought our class closer together,” he said. He urged them to remember their schoolmates as family.
Oltrogge highlighted the teamwork element in and out of the classroom.
“We’ve all played a key role on some sort of team at Wapsie Valley, whether it is being a part of a team project in a class you’ve been working your tail off to finish to even playing in or winning a state championship. Our legacy will last a lifetime on or off the court.”
He, too, ended by quoting what fans chanted during the 2020 state basketball championship: “We are family.”
Valedictorian Grace Imbrogno (53 credit hours) contrasted several dualities and concluded: “We might finally learn why we were always told to never blink. No matter where we are going, what we are doing or who we are with, together we look forward to a great future.”
Stark added:
“We’ve had many accomplishments, state speech honors, state participants in almost every sport, a state championship at one time, — that was a good time.
“I will always remember my Class of 2021 for all the amazing memories. I think I speak for every member of my class when I say high school was an amazing experience I will never forget not only because of the moments and the memories but because of the people that were around me,” he concluded.
Valedictorian Trevor Sauerbrei (49.5 credit hours) offered the crowd levity.
“We all have that defining moment at some point in our life, the one that changes the entire way you see the world,” Sauerbrei began. “Mine came when I saw the Spider-man movie for the first time. I leapt off the couch and said to my mom, ‘When I grow up, I want to be Spider-man!’ She looked at me and said, ‘Trevor, grow up. You’re graduating next week.
“I realized that we don’t have to grow up just yet,” he continued. “Age is just a number. Don’t let it define you. Just because we’ll be high school graduates, doesn’t mean we have to lose that spark inside of us that makes us want to take risks, stay up late and explore our curiosities.”
He urged them to live in the moment and said there’s no telling what they could accomplish.
“And who knows, maybe next time we meet, I’ll have been bitten by a radioactive spider. A guy can only hope.”
“We stand here today because of the support systems we’ve had along the way,” added valedictorian Macey Schmit (46.5 credit hours), thanking families, teachers and classmates.
She thanked their teachers for the lesson of resilience.
“We will still fail and succeed in this next chapter of our lives, but we will know how to get back up again because you have taught us how to,” Schmit said.
Salutatorian Kaylee Kleitsch also thanked their many supporters and evoked the family atmosphere.
“Your constant love and guidance brought us here today,” she said.
“Remember the work you put in, the community that raised you, and the classmates that were by your side, never forget your time, and your home, here at Wapsie Valley.”
Board President Brent Sauerbrei awarded the diplomas and students greeted the principal and superintendent, posed quickly for photos, and tossed their mortarboard caps.
Max Kayser on piano accompanied the choir. The band joined Kayser in accompanying the class on the processional and recessional.
RED CORDS ADDED TO AWARDS LIST
On the citizenship note, Principal TJ Murphy later recognized eight seniors who earned red cords from the American Red Cross: Imbrogno, Kleitsch, Oltrogge, Ben Riordan, Schmit, Courtney Schmitz, Stark and Wittenburg.
“In order to receive these honors, students need to volunteer eight hours at Wapsie Valley for school-sponsored blood drives,” Murphy said. “They either donate equivalent of at least four units of blood or have a combination of both, (for) eight equal hours of volunteering.”
Although Stark was recognized for the Red Cross Award at awards night in the May 7 Daily Register (and in the commencement program), red cord members were verbally added Sunday to the submitted awards list.
Administrators again recognized six seniors for earning their silver cords after completing 50 hours of voluntarism and nine in Wapsie Honor Society, as the Daily Register printed May 7.
(Wapsie Honor Society: Imbrogno, Asa Kelley, Kleitsch, Oltrogge, Tyler Ott, Sauerbrei, Schmitz, Stark and Wittenburg.)
(Silver Cord: Ayden Cummings, Imbrogno, Kelley, Oltrogge, Schmitz and Wittenburg.)