The Oelwein Public Library gave the following report to the City Council for July.
Summer Reading Program Highlights
The Summer Reading Program concluded with drawing for prizes and snacks on June 30.
Patrons enjoyed making pretty keepsakes in the flower pounding program and making leaf art.
Residents from Arlington Place joined the crowd in learning how stained glass is made led by CJMS, a group of local artists. Three lucky winners went home with a handmade ornament.
We had 31 kids, 13 teens, and 15 adults (59 participants) signed up for the program this year.
“Thank you to all who participated and to our program presenters.”
Book Club
July’s book will be “Girls From Ames” by Jeffery Zaslow. The 2009 nonfiction book, Zaslow chronicles childhood friends who formed a lasting bond growing up in Ames, Iowa.
If you would like to join, contact Deann Fox at the library, at 319-283-1515 or dfox@oelwein.lib.ia.us. Discussion will be Tuesday, July 27 at 2 p.m.
Kids Program Highlights
We learned about animal tails with the National Mississippi River Museum.
The Grout Museum shared their mad mixtures program. Making kaleidoscopes was a big hit.
Designing a comic strip and learning how to draw characters was easier than anticipated.
Prize drawings were for activities to do around Oelwein.
Take and Make Craft Kits
The library is offering craft kits for anyone to grab and take home. The featured kit for July is a felt flower bookmark. Stop by and pick up a kit.
Pages and Play Club
The club meets every Wednesday at 10 a.m. outside the library. Masks are recommended and participants will practice social distancing. In case of inclement weather, the club will move indoors.
Themes are:
July 14 - Imagination
July 21 - Is Everyone Ready For Fun?
July 28 - Music