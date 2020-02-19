Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Home Health Services in Oelwein is located just south of the Fareway grocery store. The business offers a variety of home health needs from shoehorns to walkers, lift chairs and home assistance devices.
The business is also home to the February Clapper Award nominees, Lamar Little and Butch Franks. These two employees provided extra assistance to a local couple at a crucial time in their lives. They were surprised Tuesday, by applause from members of the Positively Oelwein Committee, who visited them with balloon and bouquet in hand.
Lifelong Oelwein residents Steve and Kathy Loban nominated Butch and Lamar for the Clapper Award because of outstanding customer service. Kathy related the event that sealed the nomination for her.
She had called the Gundersen Palmer office in Oelwein on Friday, Dec. 13, to see about renting a lift chair for husband Steve who was being released from the hospital that day, suffering from broken ribs.
“Lamar didn’t have any chairs available in Oelwein but told me she would check their West Union location,” Kathy wrote in her nomination.
The search for a lift chair was on and Lamar called her back later and said there was one in West Union and she would try to find someone to go pick it up and have it delivered by the end of the workday.
“She was worried because she wasn’t sure if she could find someone that would be available. As it turned out Butch came to the rescue,” Kathy wrote.
Butch arrived at the Loban home with the needed lift chair and got it set up. While he was talking with Kathy, she found out he was actually on vacation that day.
“Great customer service from both of them. They were pleasant and so helpful. We couldn’t be happier with their great customer service!” she said.
The Positively Oelwein Clapper Award is presented as a surprise visit each month to a nominated person in the community who exhibits the friendly attitude that Oelwein is known for. If you know of someone who fits this description and would like to nominate them, email your information to ocad@oelwein.com, or drop off the nomination information at their new headquarters, 6 S. Frederick Ave.