A flashback of Dreams

Close to a sell-out crowd attended Saturday’s “Rumours, the Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show” at the Williams Center for the Arts. The audience came to hear the music of the youth glory that was Fleetwood Mac. The time was set, the mood was permeating the hall and it was now time to enter the time machine of the mind for the year 1978.
Entering the auditorium, there was a certain something in the air. Was it a flashback, or found memories that had been locked away from a time when rock music was an unbridled cultural experience.
The band is comprised of Jesika Miller as singer Stevie Nicks, Rebecca Fishman as keyboardist/singer Christine McVie, Ned Brower as drummer Mick Fleetwood, Nic Johns as bassist John McVie, and Taylor Locke as guitarist/male singer Lindsey Buckingham.
The program began with a special appearance by “Cher,” a look alike that got the audience prepped for what was to come. When the band began, it soon became evident, it was going to be a night to remember.
Rumours put together a show which didn’t spare the details. The clothes were spot on, the movements were spot on and the instruments were authentic. The magic of the evening began.
Jesika Miller is a true study of the legendary Stevie Nicks, from the voice to her mystical presence and precariously tall-heeled boots. Her continuous movements, dancing, and swirling capes left the audience feeling they had gone back 40 years in time, watching her on stage.
Singer Rebecca Fishman as Christine McVie gave a beautiful and spot-on solo of “Songbird” and her keyboard skills were magical to the sounds of that era. She and Taylor Locke complemented the chords and melodies throughout the non-stop, two-hour performance.
Taylor Locke as Lindsey Buckingham enjoyed a few chats with the audience and joked about the field after field of corn they saw from the airplane windows as they neared their Iowa Destination. He showed his guitar prowess and amazing vocal range in several of the selections from the Fleetwood Mac Repertoire.
The playlist was music from the original Fleetwood Mac Band. Included among the selections were “The Chain,” “You Make Loving Fun,” “Dreams,” “Second Hand News,” “Say You Love Me,” “I Don’t Wanna Know,” “Over My Head,” “World Turning,” “Gold Dust Woman,” “Don’t Stop,” “Song Bird,” “Tusk,” “Gypsy,” “Little Lies,” “Sara,” “Big Love,” “Stand Back,” “Holiday Road,” “Edge of Seventeen,” “Everywhere,” “Landslide,” “Rhiannon,” a standing ovation followed the encore, “Go Your Own Way.”
There was lots of audience appreciation of the performance. Applause was generous, whistling was common and swaying to the music was the norm for the night. The performance had become an event.
The lighting from Husky Productions augmented the Center lighting with special effects. This was truly a night to remember.
All too soon the concert was over. The clock said it was time to go, but the memories lingered.
Members from the Oelwein and Sacred Heart class of 1969 (50-year reunion) were special guests. Many familiar faces were found in the audience, and after the concert, time for old friends to reminisce in the lobby.
