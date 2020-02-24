FAIRBANK — The Fairbank Food Center at 102 N. Fourth St. is under new management but by a familiar face.
Jennifer Davis — formerly Jennifer Weepie — began working there her sophomore year of high school, alongside her friend since junior high, Kelsey McGrew.
Kelsey’s parents, Dolan and Kristi Burreson purchased the business and building and owned it for 20 years.
Davis purchased the business in November, transferring it from the Burresons’ limited liability company to hers, and expected to close on the building in late February.
“I love the people that come in,” Davis said.
She also loves that they come in: “The community has been more supportive than I thought when it comes to positive feedback and comments made to me.”
She enjoys not only chatting with them but also “seeing the same people day in and day out” — the return customer aspect.
She appreciates customer input she has already heard on things they’d like to see, including grab-and-go items such as family-sized fresh meals and pre-made desserts, also individual items such as new varieties of juice and ice cream.
It is the only area grocery and deli opened on Sundays.
And her 20 employees, seven in the deli and 13 up front, are “phenomenal,” she said.
“When the Jesup Food Center closed, it wasn’t a secret that [the Burresons] wanted to retire. They’re in the process of selling the other stores,” Davis said. With the Jesup site closed and Davis buying the Fairbank store, the Burresons are also selling the Fredericksburg Food Center, Karl’s Grocery Store in Edgewood and Gary’s Thriftway Foods in La Porte City.
Before the Burresons bought it in 2000, the Fairbank Food Center began as a co-op in the 1990s. Ron Wood, a charter member of the co-op and member of the city’s community and economic development urban renewal tax increment finance, or TIF, committee, was receptive to Davis’ idea of purchasing the grocery.
Davis earned her professional stripes in sales management, having served as a senior sales rep both at Verizon in Waterloo, then at U.S. Cellular in Manchester.
She has some vicarious knowledge of running a business because her husband, Shawn Davis, owns Davis Lawn Service. She recalled when he bought the building for it in the Fairbank Industrial Park.
But personally this is her first go.
She approached the Burresons’ real estate and business broker last June to determine the cost of the store and whom to go through.
“I quit my job one and a half months before we took over to apply for licensing, credit applications for vendors, a ton of things,” she said.
And she’s on track for a TIF grant.
The Fairbank Council took one of its latest of many steps on the Food Center project in February by authorizing an economic development agreement that includes an urban renewal loan to Davis. She’s scheduled to receive $50,000. The first half on closing and the second half after she purchases and takes title “in fee simple” to the building and proves she is continuing to operate it as a grocery store, as long as that is within three years from the agreement date.