The place to be on Friday, Nov. 15, was the Williams Center for the Arts. A near sold-out crowd was treated to the “Everly Brothers’ Experience,” featuring the Zmed Brothers and the Bird Dogs Band.
Members of the audience came from Waterloo, Mason City, and even a contingent from South Carolina that traveled to Iowa to see the Iowa Hawkeyes play football. Lucky for them a relative brought them to the concert.
Through the music, the audience was taken back to a time when music was transitioning to the era of Rock ‘n’ Roll. The Everly Brothers were the right group at the right place and time to influence the music of then and now.
The Zmed Brothers made the concert a very enjoyable event. Not only did they perform the iconic songs of the Everly Brothers, but they also told the story of the music of the Everly’s career. The Zmed brothers entertained the audience with a Smothers Brothers’ approach to humor.
Zachary Zmed had the audience listening to every amazing fact from the Everly Brothers lives through their years of songwriting and performing, including their influence on Paul McCarthy and The Beatles. Dylan Zmed’s comic relief had the audience howling at times with his “informative” additions of misinformation and distorted statements.
One little known fact to many was that the Everly Brothers had an Iowa connection, which included Waterloo and Shenandoah, where they lived for more than eight years.
The Everlys performed around the world and in their career sold 60 million records worldwide, including 21 studio albums.
The Zmed brothers continuously strive to pay homage to personal roots as well as keeping the music of the Everlys alive. They shared that they support, “The recognition and preservation of the intimate and singular origins of America’s greatest Rock ‘n Roll singing duo.”
A little known story about one fan of the Everlys includes the Wadena (IA) rock festival. A couple of sixteen-year-old boys made a detour from where they were going to try to experience the Wadena Rock Festival. Coming down the road they saw it.
There it was, and the music was wafting across the surrounding area. They stopped, got out of the car, and leaned up against the fence, and lo’ and behold their favorite singers were the featured performers – the Everly Brothers, and they were performing live. What a great memory.
One Oelwein resident in Friday night’s audience, Sue Johnson, has a brother Tom Sharp, who went through boot camp in the U.S. Marine Corps with Phil and Don Everly in San Diego. He wrote this email to his sister on his recollections of the Everly Brothers from 58 years ago:
“They, Don and Phil, were in the same Company as me in boot camp. Nov ‘61. There were four squads, they in a different one that I. Not a heck of a lot of mixing in bootcamp ... all business all the time. I do remember seeing them after the bootcamp butch haircut ... looked pretty strange on them, being used to seeing them in long hair.
“It was on the last couple of days, when things were more informal, and they were allowed to have a couple of their friends, including Bobby Lee (a well-known singer; not Bobby Vinton) and several others for a jam session in one of the quonset huts. It was there I joined a few other guys in the hut just to listen to them, some interaction, fun.
“In bootcamp you were allowed a visitor for about one hour I think ... just on Sundays. On a couple of Sundays, a stretch limo pulled up and drove away to a nearby parking area for that hour. Don’t know if family, a girlfriend, business agent, maybe all, different Sundays.
“Other than that one hour on Sundays, tho’, they weren’t treated any differently than the rest of us in our 16-weeks of boot-business. I do remember in a few short exchanges how nice they were and everyday guys.”
It’s nice to know that Phil and Don projected the same kind of persona on stage that they lived in everyday life. Likewise, the Zmed brothers carry on that aspect of the Everly Brothers, as well as the spot on vocal harmony that made them famous.
The music performed on Friday’s concert included: “Wake Up Little Susie,” “Claudette,” “Bird Dog,” “Devoted to You,” “Be Bop A Lula,” “Message to Mary,” “Til I Kissed Ya,” “Lucille,” “When Will I Be Loved,” “Gone, Gone, Gone,” “Dream,” “Rocky Top,” “Let It Be Me,” and their encore, “Bye, Bye Love,” and many more.
Several members of the audience commented this was the William’s Center best concert ever. The audience left with that 50’s, 60’s feeling of nostalgia, and a yen for the not-forgotten times gone by. After the show it was time to meet and greet the performers in the lobby. Some era-avid followers and others were first timers at the “Everly Brother’s Experience.”
