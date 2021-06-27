MAYNARD — In keeping with tradition, the weekend Maynard Days festivities kicked off Friday evening on Suckow Field, Maynard Park, with coronations, recognitions, softball and ice cream.
The pandemic of the past year cancelled town celebrations in 2020, however, Octavia Gordon was chosen as Miss Maynard 2020. She received proper introduction from 2019 Miss Maynard Aryel Allwood, at the beginning of the Friday evening program.
Little Mr. Maynard 2021 is TJ Helmuth, son of Greg and Brenda Helmuth, and Little Miss Maynard 2021 is Em Paul, daughter of Andrew and Ashley Paul.
Longtime educators Rich and Linnae Scheffel were introduced as Maynard Days Grand Marshals.
Following a softball game against Springville, Miss Westgate and Miss Maynard coronations got underway.
Miss Maynard 2019 Aryel Allwood introduced the Miss Westgate candidates. GraceLyn Neumann-Birchard, 16, is the daughter of Dempsy and Amanda Birchard. Her sponsors were Birchard Fab & Repair and Westgate Fire and Rescue. Kylee Lickiss, 18, is the daughter of Karolyn Rodas. She was sponsored by Bank Bar and Grille. Naomi Scott, 18, is the daughter of Mike and Kathleen Scott. She was sponsored by Scottmore Holsteins.
Miss Westgate 2021 Naomi Scott was announced as the winner, with Allwood presenting her sash and crown.
Miss Maynard 2020 Octavia George introduced the Miss Maynard candidates. Aaliyah Gordon, 17, daughter of Chris and Janice Gordon, was sponsored by Cushion Plumbing and Heating. Mikaela Kime, 17, daughter of Lori and the late Kraig Kime, was sponsored by Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home. Emma Michels, daughter of Cory and Sarah Michels, was sponsored by Donat Development Corp. Carley Miller, 17, daughter of Dan and Cindy Miller was sponsored by Casey’s. Marissa Skinner, 17, daughter of Pam Skinner, was sponsored by Cosgriff Construction.
Miss Maynard 2021 Aaliyah Gordon was announced the winner, with Mikaela Kime as first runner-up. George presented the sashes and crown.
The evening held another surprise as Maynard Community Club member Bob Howard took the microphone and asked Sylvia and Don Westendorf to come out onto the ball diamond. Howard said the Westendorfs have given unselfishly to the Maynard community in many ways for many years; Don as a volunteer firefighter, EMT and former fire chief, and Sylvia as longtime Miss Maynard and Miss Westgate contest organizer, along with countless other activities in which they have had a hand. Howard said it was time the Community Club started recognizing residents for their community involvement. He then presented the Westendorfs with the 2021 Maynard Citizens of the Year plaque. This is the first of what is to become an annual recognition event. The plaque inscription reads, “In honor and recognition of your many hours of selfless work in donated time to help out the citizens of our town. We appreciate your efforts. Maynard Community Club”
Wiping away tears, Sylvia and Don thanked the Community Club for the honor and the town of Maynard for all the love and support that has been given to them over the years.
An ice cream social sponsored by Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, provided a sweet wrap up of the evening.
Despite persistent and welcome rain showers Saturday, the Maynard Days parade went on as planned. Kids games at the park during the afternoon were postponed until Sunday.
Highlights on Sunday included the car show with approximately 30 classic cars entered and the American Legion Lundbye-Carpenter Post 245 flag retirement ceremony, assisted by Boy Scouts, with more than 70 flags retired in a solemn burning ceremony.