SUMNER — The home team was cruising to a game 1 win in Monday's softball doubleheader at Sumner-Fredericksburg High School.
The Cougars had grabbed a 6-0 lead in the second inning. Eight-grade centerfielder Isabell Bernard stole home, junior second baseman Gracie Jones hit a one-run single and then senior third-baseman Abby Meyer smashed a grand slam with two outs.
Senior pitcher Chantelle Nuss added an insurance run in the sixth inning with a solo home run.
North Iowa Cedar League-East rival Denver was not conceding, however. In their final at-bat, they pushed across three runs to close the lead to 7-4. Their clean-up hitter, senior Morgan Smith, who had a .373 batting average, came to the plate with a runner on base and two outs.
The Cyclones had challenged Nuss throughout the game, going down in order only once. Nuss opened the seventh inning with only her second strikeout of the game.
A hit batter set the stage for Denver's rally, but it ended when sophomore shortstop Alivia Lange gobbled up Smith's grounder up and snapped the ball to first for her fifth put-out assist to preserve the win.
Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli took the second game 5-3 to improve to 18-13 overall and 8-6 in the conference. The Cyclones fell to 14-13 and 6-10.
Hudson is atop the NICL-East at 13-1.
Denver grabbed its first lead of the doubleheader with a two-run second inning in the second game and by the fourth had a 3-1 lead. The Cougars rallied for the win in the bottom of the inning by scoring four runs. Nuss a three-run triple.
Abby Meyer had three hits in the game and scored two runs.
Sophomore Alivia Lange and eighth-grader Isabel Bernard each had a run batted in.
Eighth-grade pitcher Saela Steege got the win with a 4 1/3-inning performance. Two of the three runs scored against her were earned as she scatted seven hits, struck out one and walked one.
Nuss closed out the game with three strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.
UP NEXT: S-F-T hosts Union (7-15, 4-8) on Wednesday for a doubleheader that begins at 3:30 p.m.