Sue Schlitter of Oelwein and her daughter Laura Schlitter have made more than 2,600 masks as of last week, with help from others.
During the pandemic shutdown, Sue said they were sewing some eight to 10 hours a day. With both of them resuming their day jobs, Sue as an accompanist for the Oelwein Schools choirs and Laura for the U.S. Census Bureau and Fat Boys Saloon in Hazleton, they are getting in an hour or two daily.
Jody Buhr, the mother of the high school choir director, is helping sew, and more volunteers such as retired site administrator for MercyOne Oelwein, Terri Derflinger, have been helping pre-cut the fabric. Many others have donated supplies and money for masks.
In addition to traditional mask designs, their specialty designs include triple-layered “singer masks” for the choirs with a zip tie to hold them away from the mouth for acoustic purposes and football masks by adding Velcro to a neck gaiter to attach it to the helmets.
“There was no pattern for this,” Sue said after discussing the Velcro gaiters.
They are also designing instrument bell covers for the band.
“Laura and I are going to figure out how to do bell covers,” Sue said. “Somebody else is working on the masks with mouthpiece openings.”
“So many people were willing to help. It’s been great,” Sue said.
“We’ve put a lot of hours into it. Everybody has.”
Social media has also assisted the effort.
Laura started a group to swap sewing hints and materials on Facebook, Northeast Iowa — Masks for Healthcare Workers. Groups listing needs for masks include Northern Iowa Mask Makers, Masks for the Frontlines Iowa and Million Mask Challenge.
They have also given out or mailed masks to health care workers and an Inuit group in Alaska that posted a need on Facebook.
As for orders, they are taking free-will donations “if anything,” Sue said. “We do a no-contact porch drop-off.”
To order a mask, text Sue at 319-283-0129 or reach out to her on Facebook.