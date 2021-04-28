NEWTON — Nolte, Cornman & Johnson P.C. has released an audit report on the Oelwein Community School District in Oelwein, Iowa.
Financial Highlights:
The District’s revenues totaled $29,288,516 for the year ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 6.11% from the prior year. Expenses for the District operations for the year ended June 30, 2020 totaled $20,150,139, a 1.08% decrease from the prior year. Revenues from unrestricted state grants increased $796,398 from the prior year contributing to the increase in total revenues. The decrease in total expenses occurred primarily in the instruction function.
Audit Findings:
Nolte, Cornman & Johnson P.C. reported five findings found on Pages 67 through 70 of this report. The findings address issues such as lack of segregation of duties, negative lunch account balances, exceeding budgeted amounts, certified enrollment variances and officiating contract signatures. Nolte, Cornman & Johnson provided the District with recommendations to address each of the findings.
Three of the five findings discussed above are repeated from the prior year. The Community School District’s Board of Education has a fiduciary responsibility to provide oversight of the Community School District’s operations and financial transactions. Oversight is typically defined as the “watchful and responsible care” a governing body exercises in its fiduciary capacity.
