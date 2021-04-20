Today is National Administrative Professionals’ Day, also known as Secretaries Day or Admin Day. The day is set aside to recognize the professionals that keep a business office running smoothly every day.
Administrative professionals are usually the “official greeters” for the business, as the first person a visitor encounters when they enter the office. Being pleasant, knowledgeable and efficient are top requirements for the position.
Kim Stammeyer and Denice Fink are administrative professionals at the Oelwein location of Edward Jones®. Through the financial investment company, they are known as branch office administrators. Kim has been there more than 14 years and Denice will soon mark her fifth year with the company.
They both acknowledged that being an office professional has evolved over the years. The position is no longer just about taking dictation, typing letters, filing, and setting appointments. In today’s computerized world, an administrative professional rarely takes dictation, typing letters is done with formatted documents, and filing is electronic.
“We get involved in the (investment) business more than just office work,” said Kim. “There is a lot of extra to know, for example regulations in the FDIC, SIPC, SEC, and trade industry. We are required to have clearance to do a lot of our work.”
Denice said taking notes and providing documentation is a big part of the job. She said that while she had many office skills when she was hired, Edward Jones provides training specific to their company. Kim added that the company is very good about giving its employees opportunities to advance and enhance their skills.
“I think what I like most is it’s different every day. A lot of our job is to keep the clients informed of how their investments are doing, help them achieve their goals toward retirement, and also set appointments with our financial advisers,” Kim said.
While most businesses would require an office professional to have skills in great customer service, written and verbal communication, phone etiquette, and time management, each individual business has its own extra requirements specific to that company. Edward Jones list of desired skillset also includes critical thinking capabilities, an aptitude to learn and understand the financial services industry, and adaptability to changing branch and client needs.
“We work with a lot of time sensitive things in this office,” said Denice, “so being detail oriented and making sure we are completing tasks in a timely matter are important to the job.”
“Everyone here is a part of the operation. We all strive to work above and beyond the expectations,” said Kim.
Today, the Oelwein Daily Register salutes Kim Stammeyer and Denice Fink, and all the area office professionals, that are essential for the success of our businesses and industries.