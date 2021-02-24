The After School Program, Husky Adventures, took a group of first-graders to Viper Lanes for some introductory lessons in bowling. Many students experienced bowling for the first time. Students learned about the different weights of the balls, how to get the ball down the lane and most importantly, how to cheer for each other. The after school program is part of the 21st Century Grant. Camp Director Tera Sperfslage organized the after school camp with the help of Program Director Barb Schmitz.
Kerrie
