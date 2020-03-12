List of sports events affected by the coronavirus pandemic
New York Half Marathon on March 15 canceled.
NASCAR Atlanta 500 on March 15; Miami 400 on March 22, no spectators.
Major League Baseball Preseason from March 12 canceled. Regular season due to start on March 26, postponed.
NBA from March 11 suspended.
US PGA Tour : Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, from March 13, Day 2 of 4, no spectators.
US LPGA Tour: Honda LPGA Thailand in Pattaya from Feb. 20-23 canceled.
NHL from March 12 suspended.
NCAA Division 1 men’s championship in the United States from March 11, no spectators.
Major League Soccer in United States from March 12 suspended.
TENNIS: Miami Open from March 24-April 5 canceled.
TENNIS: US Men’s Clay Court Championships in Houston, Texas from April 6-12 canceled.
NCAA in the United States, all sports from March 12 canceled.
