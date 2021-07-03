Starting this month, a fitness class for beginners and seniors will be held downstairs at Zion Lutheran Church, 402 E. Charles St., in Oelwein. The class will meet weekly at 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Cost is a $2 free-will donation.
(Money will go into the new church fitness ministry for equipment, licensing and music rights.)
Oelwein resident Linny Martinez, who holds a bachelor’s degree in exercise science and human movement from University of Northern Iowa, will teach it.
She explained the class on social media:
“This is a go at your own pace class fit for beginners and seniors. Newcomers will be welcomed to branch off and ask for more advanced classes AFTER class.”
“When school starts I will tailor the time so that parents can arrive immediately after school drop off. By-standing children may bring toys that will not roll under participants’ feet.
“There is no equipment, but you will get a work out,” Martinez concluded. “Naysayers can have extra reps! Be there!”
Persons may also sign in as a SilverSneakers program member. To sign up for SilverSneakers, go to https://tools.silversneakers.com/Eligibility/CheckEligibility.
Seniors can only enroll in SilverSneakers through a qualifying Medicare Advantage or Medicare Supplement plan, according to the private informational website, eligibility.com. Unfortunately, Original Medicare (Part A and Part B) does not offer or include SilverSneakers.