NICC Board of Trustees regular meeting, 2 p.m., Monday, Aug. 16, 106B Town Clock Center, Dubuque
1. Convene Meeting
1.1 Call to Order / Pledge of Allegiance / Roll Call
1.2 Adopt Formal Agenda
2. Consent Agenda
2.1 July 19, 2021 Work Session Meeting Minutes
2.2 July 19, 2021 Regular Meeting Minutes
2.3 Personnel Recommendations
2.4 List of Claims
2.5 Financial Report
2.6 Next Regular Meeting Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, 1:00 p.m. Peosta Campus Boardroom, Peosta, Iowa
2.7 Action on Consent Agenda Items
3. Regular Agenda
3.1 Introductions of Staff and Guests
3.2 Delegations, Petitions, and Communications
3.3 Action on Resolution Setting the Date for a Public Hearing on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, 8:00 a.m. on the Conveyance of Real Property in Calmar, Iowa by Northeast Iowa Community College
3.4 Action on Resolution Authorizing the Redemption of Outstanding Refunding Certificates of Participation of Northeast Iowa Community College, State of Iowa, Series 2011B, Dated November 1, 2011 and Directing Notice be Given
3.5 Action on Bid Recommendation for the CDL/Motorcycle Driving Range
3.6 Action on Appointment of Attorneys to Advise and Represent the College
3.7 Action on Appointment of the President Search Committee
3.8 Other 260Es
3.9 Trustee Reports
3.10 President’s Report
4. Discussion Items
4.1 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
5. Adjournment
5.1 Adjourn Meeting